Jerry Jones: Witten playing in opener 'not impossible'

Jerry Jones isn't ready to concede that Jason Witten will be on the sidelines when the Dallas Cowboysopen the season against the New York Giants on Wednesday.
"It's certainly not impossible to think he could be in the game," Jones told USA Today on Thursday. "So we'll see how it works this week. We'll have to handcuff him to keep him off the field. We will literally have to tie him to a post to keep Jason off the field."
Witten suffered a spleen injury and internal bleeding following a hit in the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Oakland Raiders. A CAT scan taken Tuesday revealed he doesn't need surgery at this time.
"It has to basically show signs that it's mended," Jones said. "And there's some traditional rules of thumb they (medical staff) have. But the nature of his injury was a Grade 1 out of 5 spleen injury. He recently had a CAT scan look and it was on the mend. And we'll take a look at it next week."