Jerry Jones: Tony Romo will play against Ravens

The Tony Romo Show is back on the air.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM on Tuesday that the team's starting quarterback will see a few series on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News.
Romo sat out last Thursday's preseason opener against the San Diego Chargersas a precautionary measure on the heels of his second back surgery in as many years.
Recently calling himself "100 percent," the 34-year-old Romo has looked "very much like the same quarterback" we saw last year when he's practiced, per ESPNDallas.com's Todd Archer.
"Not everyone knows but once you have back surgery you kind of have to change the way you do things," Romo recently said. "You have to constantly work on your glutes, your hamstrings, your abs and strengthen everything around that area and so life will be different after that. But that doesn't mean you can't do the things that it takes to be successful on the field or whatever you want to do. There's been plenty of people who've done it. You just got to go do it. It just takes work."
In the meantime, Cowboys skill-position players have grown used to backup Brandon Weeden, who was far from a disaster in last week's win over the Bolts.
It's encouraging to see that Dallas has found a potential solution for the void left by Kyle Orton, but if Weeden sees meaningful snaps come September, it could be a long year in Big D.
