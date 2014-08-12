Jerry Jones: Tony Romo will play against Ravens

"Not everyone knows but once you have back surgery you kind of have to change the way you do things," Romo recently said. "You have to constantly work on your glutes, your hamstrings, your abs and strengthen everything around that area and so life will be different after that. But that doesn't mean you can't do the things that it takes to be successful on the field or whatever you want to do. There's been plenty of people who've done it. You just got to go do it. It just takes work."