Jerry Jones: Tony Romo best in business late in games

It's no secret that Jerry Jones has deep and profound admiration for Tony Romo's skill as an NFL quarterback.
Lest we forget Jones' comments in the wake of Romo's star-crossed performance against the Denver Broncos earlier this month, a game Jones called the best by a quarterback in Dallas Cowboys history.
So yes, Jones is feeling pretty good about his $108 million investment these days. During a Friday radio appearance, the Cowboys owner was presented with a hypothetical: How would he feel if the Cowboys got the ball with two minutes remaining and trailing by four points Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles?
His answer shouldn't surprise you.
"I'm expecting to win it," Jones said on KRLD-FM. "I hadn't booked it, but we had 'em against Denver. And we've got a quarterback that's the best in the business in the fourth quarter. He's the best.
"He can make it happen when it's not there," Jones added. "Other than being ahead with the ball, there's no one I'd rather have at this time than to have Romo trying to get us down the field in a short period of time."
Here's some statistical analysis supporting the argument that Romo is a much better fourth-quarter quarterback than he gets credit for. But can you really trust him? It's a bad reputation that Romo's battling, one that he'll probably get another chance to repair before this season is through. Stay tuned.