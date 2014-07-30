Jerry Jones: Tony Romo '100 percent' healthy

The Dallas Cowboysheld Tony Romo out of Tuesday's training camp practice, but the franchise is brimming with confidence over the quarterback's surgically repaired back.
"He is 100 percent. He's 100 percent," team owner and general manager Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday. "He's just being real smart and sensitive about having come off the back surgery. He's certainly not losing any ground from the standpoint of opening up against San Francisco (in Week 1)."
The team would like to ease Romo into action, but Jones assured reporters that "nothing in any way would concern you certainly about his back."
The quarterback went under the knife to repair a herniated disc in December, missing the final game of last season. He said in June that he was "getting to a point right now where I could go out and play if I had to."
Back injuries are tricky. Romo's availability against the 49ers appears secure, but can he endure an entire season? If Romo can't stay on the field, Dallas will lean on Brandon Weeden to guide them -- a notion that promises to keep Cowboys fans up at night as September creeps near.
