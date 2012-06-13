Jerry Jones to appear on new 'Dallas'

I'm old enough to have regularly watched the original version of "Dallas", although I'm not proud of that fact. And it's strange in retrospect my parents let me stay up to watch that as a 10-year old.
Anyone that has watched the NBA playoffs knows that TNT is bringing the series back, J.R. Ewing and all. They will even feature a real-life Dallas mogul in the show. Yep, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be in an episode.
"I did enjoy having it shot out at the stadium, having it shot there in the suite" said Jones said. "Of course, I've always been a big fan and was a big fan, when I first got to Dallas, of J.R., so all of that fit well. I think it's a good thing for Dallas."
Jones was asked by the site if he sees any similarities between himself and the show's protagonist.
"That's a loaded question," Jones said with a laugh. "We both have a cowboy hat on, I know that."
OK, let's move on to another topic that anyone under 30 years old could possibly care about.