Jerry Jones talks on Raiders meeting with San Antonio

The Cowboys owner called San Antonio "a great city and a great sports town," saying that he's never given a thought to Texas housing three NFL teams. Neither has the NFL, with spokesman Greg Aiello telling the San Antonio Express-News on Tuesday that the league has "received no applications from any of our teams to relocate at this point, so there is nothing for us to respond to."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport was told by a league source on Tuesday that the presence of the Cowboys and Houston Texans form a weighty obstacle to any franchise dreaming of relocating to the Lone Star State.
