Jerry Jones stands behind sluggish Felix Jones

It started with the failed conditioning test. He eventually cleared that embarrassing hurdle, but has looked sluggish during the preseason (five carries, 14 yards, two drops).
Breer: Disappointment in Big D
"That's a ridiculous thought," Jerry Jones said on KRLD-FM Tuesday morning (via Calvin Watkins of ESPNDallas.com). "I'm not worried about him at all. From what I've seen out there, he's got a chance to have a big year for us."
Not everyone is seeing the same thing on the practice field. Watkins questions whether ankle, toe and hamstring injuries have taken a toll on the 25-year-old back.
Watkins cited a run in practice against the San Diego Chargers on Monday in which Jones reached the second level and made a juke on a cornerback who didn't flinch.
Jones' actual standing is probably somewhere in between these two assessments. DeMarco Murray figures to be the lead back in Dallas, but the Cowboys need the depth that an effective Jones can provide.