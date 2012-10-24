Jerry Jones seems less confident about Dallas Cowboys

Does he still feel that way as injuries have picked at his roster? Linebacker Sean Lee is done for the season with a toe injury. Running back DeMarco Murray remains sidelined with a foot issue.
Rapoport: Week 8 game rankings
What's the best game on the Week 8 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. More ...
With the New York Giants coming into town this weekend, Jones didn't seem to have the same level of confidence.
"There was never a doubt in my mind, you didn't know when it was going to happen, but before we finish this season, before we finish this journey, we were going to make an injury adjustment," Jones said Wednesday, via NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"We've said all along, I think this team has an opportunity to be a contender, but the one exception I made was, sitting as we're sitting right now health-wise, injury can make a difference and does in the NFL."
Sweeping the Giants this season already was going to be a tall order, especially the way Tom Coughlin's team is playing right now. Perhaps Jones is wary of a buzzsaw rolling into Arlington.