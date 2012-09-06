Jerry Jones says he'll never sell Dallas Cowboys

As NBC's cameras panned to Jerry Jones in the closing seconds of Wednesday night's 24-17 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys owner peered down on MetLife with fire in the eyes. For a night, he was back on top.
Jones is fully obsessed with getting his Cowboys back to the Super Bowl and -- in the afterglow of a Gotham whipping -- suggested he would never sell his team, the first American sports franchise valued at over $2 billion, according to Forbes Magazine.
"I have always thought (the high value) was tribute to the Cowboys and our fans and the visibility," Jones told The Dallas Morning News. "I know it doesn't make one more first down for you. It is really I think a plus for the franchise to be thought of that highly. We all know that no one ever knows until you see something sold with the market and I'm fortunate to say that won't ever be the case with me or the family, so we'll never know what it's worth."
Jones might feel differently one day, but not in the moments after taking down Big Blue before a captive national audience. You can't put a price tag on that.