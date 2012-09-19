Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys won't cut Felix Jones

Harrison: Week 3 Power Rankings
That's coming straight from Jerry Jones, the team owner who isn't shy about dishing opinions on his weekly radio show, where he called the idea of releasing the veteran a ridiculous notion, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
"I feel like we are in good shape," Jones said. "That's it on that. Move on."
Hold on a minute, sir.
Felix has struggled so far this season, overshadowed in the backfield by DeMarco Murray and fumbling away the opening kickoff in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. His production as a return man has fallen off and coach Jason Garrett says the team is "always looking at personnel," but Jerry's singing a different tune.
"I think we saw him be quick at practice last week. I think we need to give him a little more room out there," Jerry said. "Felix has returned a lot of kickoffs in his time -- All-American twice in college as a kickoff returner. ... He should be a great asset for us. That's the way it remains."
Sigh.
UPDATE: Garrett committed Wednesday to keeping Jones in his role as the team's kick returner, according to The Associated Press.