Jerry Jones receives SBJ's Lifetime Achievement Award

Published: May 24, 2017 at 02:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

One by one, members of the Jones family arrived on a red carpet Wednesday night, there to celebrate the patriarch who is at the center of their family and, more famously, the NFL.

Jerry Jones received Sports Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor previously bestowed upon former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig, and the late United States Ambassador to Ireland the Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney. The award is meant to recognize contributions to sport that extend off the field and there are just a few people who have had as great an impact on the business of football as Jones has had since he purchased the Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million and became one of the game's most influential owners, and certainly its most recognizable.

"The opportunity, I'm going to tell this audience, I was a walk-on in college terms, that's without a scholarship," Jones said before receiving the award. "The NFL inspired me and it made me dream and want to be more than I could have ever dreamed. The other part is to have gotten to have done it with my family and associates. I am truly being recognized for what couldn't have happened without a great team and my immediate family being the ones closest to me. That is really a celebration for all of us tonight."

While Jones' teams have had mixed results with him acting as a de facto general manager - the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the early 1990's, but have not gotten out of the divisional round of the playoffs since -- Jones is widely credited with a business vision that has led to a great deal of the league's financial success. He recognized before almost anyone else the value in building his own brand. He helped Fox get the television contract for NFC games -- opening a new avenue for lucrative television rights -- at a time when others were willing to accept a cut in rights fees, he carved out an agreement with the league that allowed the Cowboys to market its own apparel and he built a billion-dollar stadium that is considered the best in the league. Most recently, Jones was a powerful force in the league approving the Rams' relocation to a new stadium in Los Angeles and the Raiders' move to Las Vegas.

"He's obviously built up the league in terms of just the public, and the interest, he talks about football in such a passionate way, the growth of the game, he's been a large part of that," said Mark Wilf, the co-owner of the Minnesota Vikings.

Not surprisingly, Jones' pitch for hosting the NFL draft centers on how big the interest in football is in Dallas.

"Philadelphia was a great draft, a real bonus for Philadelphia," Jones said. "On the other hand, Texas is as hot a place for football as there is in the United States. There are a lot of great places we're so proud of in this country, but none more football-oriented or football-enthusiastic than the DFW area of Texas."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW