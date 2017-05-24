Jerry Jones receives SBJ's Lifetime Achievement Award

While Jones' teams have had mixed results with him acting as a de facto general manager - the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the early 1990's, but have not gotten out of the divisional round of the playoffs since -- Jones is widely credited with a business vision that has led to a great deal of the league's financial success. He recognized before almost anyone else the value in building his own brand. He helped Fox get the television contract for NFC games -- opening a new avenue for lucrative television rights -- at a time when others were willing to accept a cut in rights fees, he carved out an agreement with the league that allowed the Cowboys to market its own apparel and he built a billion-dollar stadium that is considered the best in the league. Most recently, Jones was a powerful force in the league approving the Rams' relocation to a new stadium in Los Angeles and the Raiders' move to Las Vegas.