Jerry Jones: QB not primary goal for 'Boys in Round 1

The Johnny Manziel to the Cowboys rumor mill has been spinning full throttle as the draft rapidly approaches.
But is all the talk just that -- rumors?
Will Jerry Jones and Co. draft Johnny Football if he unexpectedly falls to No. 16 or even entertain trading up into the top 10 to grab the dynamic signal-caller?
"I will go as far as to say it is not our primary goal in the first round to be looking for a quarterback. We've got a good one," Jones said at a pre-draft news conference Tuesday. " ... You've got to think if a tremendous talent starts getting near you, that all kinds of options come to bare that give us an opportunity to do some things that would help our team better than stacking them up at quarterback."
"That's the strength of our team, position-wise. Tony, Kyle Orton and then (Brandon) Weeden -- we like him as a development project," Jones also said. "We feel good about Tony's health. His back is everything we would want it to be at this time. So we feel very strong about the edge that our quarterbacking gives us."
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Orton's return to the team as the No. 2 QB is no guarantee, however. The 31-year-old told Cowboys officials that he was contemplating retirement and then missed the team's voluntary workouts last month. But the 'Boys are planning as if they'll have their valuable insurance policy in the fold sooner than later.
"We expect Kyle to be here at some point in the offseason," Garrett said. "These are not mandatory workouts and meetings that we're involved in right now. There is a mandatory minicamp toward the end of the offseason program. We anticipate him and all our players to be there for that."
If the draft buzz is true, Orton, Weeden and Romo could be joined in camp by Manziel.