Around the League

Presented By

Jerry Jones: Jay Ratliff's 'Boys release a legal matter

Published: Oct 17, 2013 at 05:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

On Wednesday's "Around the League Podcast," we broke down the sudden release of defensive tackle Jay Ratliff by the Dallas Cowboys. Ratliff's fall from grace, to us, looks like another example of owner Jerry Jones paying players too much money long past their prime -- but the trouble doesn't end there.

Jones said Thursday that he isn't at liberty to comment on Ratliff's release because of "differences of opinion" about the player's injury situation. "This has now become a legal" matter, Jones said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

That doesn't come as a big surprise after NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" that he spoke with Ratliff's agent, Matt Slough, who said that his client's relationship with team doctors was "strained."

Slough said there were "unrealistic expectations" for Ratliff's return, emphasizing that "no one really understood the severity" of the hamstring injury that landed the defender on the reserve/physically unable to perform list through the first six games of the season.

Jones expressed hope in August that Ratliff would be ready for the opener, but that expectation was way off. So was the decision to hand Ratliff $18 million guaranteed on a contract extension back in 2011.

The Cowboys and Ratliff's people might not agree on how this situation has played out, but the fine people of Dallas all can agree that Jones has work to do as a do-it-yourself general manager.

UPDATE: Jones called the situation "a sad matter" and said Ratliff's contract was not his worst decision -- Jones has made far worse choices in his lifetime, the owner said with a smile.

The latest Around The League Podcast discussed the NFL's most impressive rookies.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW