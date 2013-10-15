Jerry Jones: Jay Ratliff could miss Cowboys' '13 season

The Dallas Cowboys have played six games this season without the help of defensive tackle Jay Ratliff, and they don't expect him back anytime soon.
Owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday, on his weekly radio program, that a report suggesting Ratliff might not play again this year is accurate, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
NBC's Michele Tafoya said during "Sunday Night Football" that her "interpretation" of a conversation with Jones led her to believe that Ratliff "will not be playing for the Cowboys," and Jones didn't swat it down. Jones said Ratliff's hamstring and groin injuries -- which have him tucked away on the team's reserve/PUP list -- remain an issue.
"We've got a situation that's not positive as far as him getting on the field this year," Jones said, per ESPNDallas.com's Tim MacMahon.
Jones stressed that the ambiguity around Ratliff centers on the tackle's health, not on his attitude. But Jones acknowledged that if Ratliff doesn't play this season, it's unlikely the defender would be part of the team in 2014.
We wouldn't be shocked to see the Cowboys flat out release the 32-year-old. He's battled injuries and caused headaches since signing a seven-year, $48.625 million contract in 2011. Dallas hoped Ratliff would anchor the defense for years to come, but he hasn't stepped on the field since training camp. His days in Big D likely are over.