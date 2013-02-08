Jerry Jones has faith in Dallas Cowboys' Jason Garrett

A "Jerry Jones: 2012 Year in Review" video posted on the Dallas Cowboys' official website quickly turned into a session to defend coach Jason Garrett.
"I saw things in our head coach that really give me a lot of promise for not only 2013 but for years to come," Jones said, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday. "I'm excited about Jason Garrett."
The Cowboys owner was also sure to point out that offseason staff changes were made by Garrett, not himself.
"Rest assured that Jason Garrett, our head coach, made those changes," Jones said. "He basically said Jerry, here's who I want to get."
The Cowboys will have new defensive and special teams coordinators along with new coaches for the offensive line, defensive line, running backs, receivers and tight ends. Jones said the moves are an expensive endeavor that requires paying out assistant coaching contracts that have not expired.
Through all the explanation and clarification, the bottom line remains the same: Can the Cowboys break a three-year playoff drought without changes at more prominent positions?
We'll see.