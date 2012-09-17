Jerry Jones expects Golden Tate to get fined for block

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate had surprisingly one of the most devastating hits during Sunday's action. While Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ran to the outside, Tate blindsided Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee with a devastating hit.
Photos and video show Tate clearly hit Lee squarely in the chin. This is a play that should now fall under a penalty about blindside hits, but the replacement officials missed it. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks the league will fine Tate.
"I'm sure they will," Jones said via ESPNDallas.com. "We saw the same thing you saw. That's certainly something we know or expect penalties and fines about. They didn't see the helmet hit or they would have called it."
Lee looked out of it for a while, but he was able to return to the game. To make matters worse, the Cowboys wound up getting penalized for a questionable late hit on the same play. And Tate celebrated his knockout blow by getting on his knees and pointing to his name.
"That's part of the deal," Lee said. "He can celebrate all he wants. I bet you if we went head-to-head and square up he probably won't be celebrating as much. It's part of the deal and part of football, and hits like that happen."
We agree with Jones on this one. The league is trying to prevent hits like that happening too often.