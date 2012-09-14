Jerry Jones: Dez Bryant needed to show he was serious

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant might not have been allowed to stay on the roster had he not agreed to the 'Dez Rules,' owner Jerry Jones recently told USA Today.
"That's a fair question, but I don't know the answer," Jones said. "But let me say this: To be on the Dallas Cowboys, he needed to show that he was serious about altering his lifestyle." ESPN reported in August that Bryant agreed to a set of guidelines that included a security detail, counseling, an alcohol ban and no strip clubs. Jones said the plan was suggested by Bryant's advisor, David Wells and agent Eugene Parker.
All of this came after Bryant was charged with misdemeanor assault on his mother, Angela. She has since asked for the charges to be dropped.
"Dez needed to show his constituents that he was serious, and meant business," Jones said.
Would Jones really have the stones to move on from his talented 2010 first-round draft pick? Hhhhmmmm ...