Jerry Jones: DeMarco Murray needed at 100 percent

The Dallas Cowboys running back has missed four games with a sprained foot and probably will be held out against the Cleveland Browns this week. Honestly, the Cowboys don't need Murray to get past the Browns.
"He is a physical running back," Jones said on KRLD-FM, via The Star-Telegram. "You want to be very comfortable for him to make his cut. All of that has to be right before he goes out there because we got to look down the road here.
"We hope we are in this thing and needing him on every play as we move forward even beyond Cleveland."
Translation: We've got three NFC East games, the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers left on the schedule. We can make do against the Browns.
Hard to criticize that rationale.