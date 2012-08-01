Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant must shape up

On Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was "pissed" at wide receiver Dez Bryant for his arrest after allegedly assaulting his mother.
Jones and Bryant did have "a great visit" at Cowboys training camp later in the day, but the 2010 first-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State is not out the woods. During a Wednesday appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Jones implied that if Bryant doesn't shape up, he will be shipped out.
"He's just got to come on, step up and accept responsibility, and I think he can get there," Jones told Mike Florio, who is pinch-hitting for Patrick this week. "I'm demanding that he work through it. He must do it or we can't count on him."
"We will move on," Jones said when Florio asked if the team would move on from Bryant if he doesn't work through his off-the-field issues.
When healthy, Bryant has been a productive player for the Cowboys. But talent and production isn't always enough to get teams to tolerate avoidable nonsense. If Bryant needs an example of a talented player who wore out his welcome in various NFL cities, all he needs to do is look at Terrell Owens.
Speaking of T.O., Jones was asked if there were any circumstances where the Cowboys would bring Owens back to Big D. From the sounds of it, that's not going to happen.
"Well Terrell, I think, still has NFL football in him," said Jones. "When he's out there, he gives defenses problems. We really would like to bring and give every opportunity to our young receivers to come up in that third slot (behind Miles Austin and Bryant)."