Jerry Jones: Cowboys in for 'uncomfortable' offseason

Jerry Jones still is seething over a second consecutive 8-8 season that left the Dallas Cowboys on the outside looking in at the NFC playoffs.
The Cowboys' owner and general manager spoke with Jasmine Sadry of KRLD-FM on Wednesday and promised an offseason of change after Sunday's loss to the Washington Redskins cost Dallas the NFC East title.
"I'm very disappointed. I thought we missed a great opportunity (to win Sunday)," Jones said. "... I can assure fans that it's going to be very uncomfortable for the next couple of weeks and months at Valley Ranch."
Added Jones: "Change is necessary at 8-8. A change will happen."
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said this week that he doesn't plan to give up play-calling duties, but multiple reports suggest the Cowboys will hire an involved offensive coordinator, a subject Jones wouldn't touch Wednesday. Jones also refused to comment on the future of defensive coordinator Rob Ryan.
Jones made it clear: Changes -- possibly deep-cutting changes -- lie ahead in Big D.