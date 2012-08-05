Jerry Jones: Cowboys' Dez Bryant is 'very vulnerable'

Dez Bryant might not be in Jerry Jones' doghouse, but the Dallas Cowboys' troubled wide receiver definitely is on a very short leash.
ATL: Bryant discipline complicated
"I'm seeing him do what you almost expect from him," Jones said Sunday, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. "What I want him to do is, and we want to do, is be able to do that all year long, all game long. That hasn't happened. He's disappeared at the end of some ballgames, and then we haven't had at him because of injury in the season."
Jones appeared to step back from earlier comments about Bryant being on shaky ground with the Cowboys -- "You know, just because I said it doesn't make is so." -- but then circled back to his earlier viewpoint.
"He's screwed around here and got his benefit of the doubt collateral down to nothing," Jones said. "And he's always very vulnerable."
Something tells us Jones isn't bluffing here. If Bryant wants to earn any more rope in the organization, he'd better have a 1,500 yard, 10-touchdown season in him.