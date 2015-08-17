Jerry Jones: Both L.A. proposals strong, up to owners to decide

"Since I was born in Inglewood, since I'm a favorite son of El Segundo -- and if you go down through there you can probably find 15 or 20 relatives of some distance back -- so I've got a lot of background in California. I'm a real fan of Stan Kroenke," Jones said after the teams' joint workout Monday. "I'm really a fan of Los Angeles and having the NFL have a major posture relative to the sports scene in Los Angeles.
"Stan is outstanding. He's been outstanding in the NFL and he's the kind of people you want to be with."
The Rams, along with a dual effort by the Chargers and Raiders, recently presented league owners with stadium proposals for Inglewood and Carson (Raiders-Chargers), both suburbs of L.A. No vote on relocation has been held, but clarity on which project could win out could start taking shape by league meetings in October, league officials and team owners said.
Each of the existing markets, St. Louis, Oakland and San Diego, have dwindling windows to come up with concrete proposals to retain their teams. None has met satisfactory criterion to the teams or the NFL to do so, league officials said at a recent meeting in Chicago that was designated solely to gather information on potential relocation to Los Angeles.
Jones said Monday that both proposals were strong and it is up to owners to determine which proposal best meets projections of sustainability and success in Los Angeles. Several owners have said that they foresee a team relocating to Los Angeles as soon as 2016.
"The main thing is Los Angeles needs the very best, the very best we can put in Los Angeles, so that's the big issue," Jones said.
Inglewood mayor James Butts also was at the joint practice and said the status of which stadium project is coming to Southern California is squarely in the owners' hands. He added that the Inglewood project could begin construction in December.