Jerry Jones: Both L.A. proposals strong, up to owners to decide

"Since I was born in Inglewood, since I'm a favorite son of El Segundo -- and if you go down through there you can probably find 15 or 20 relatives of some distance back -- so I've got a lot of background in California. I'm a real fan of Stan Kroenke," Jones said after the teams' joint workout Monday. "I'm really a fan of Los Angeles and having the NFL have a major posture relative to the sports scene in Los Angeles.