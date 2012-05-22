Jerry Jones admits the window is closing on the Dallas Cowboys

ATLANTA -- Referencing the deep disappointment of recent seasons in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged Tuesday that the window is closing on the current roster's chances to win a championship.
"Well, my window is getting shorter. Time goes by," Jones told NFL Network at the NFL spring meetings. "I do feel real pressure because we do have players not only in (quarterback) Tony Romo, but (tight end) Jason Witten (and linebacker) DeMarcus Ware, to leave out several that are (also) in the prime of their career. And we need to strike and strike soon with those guys.
"(Coach) Jason Garrett feels exactly the same way about it and understands how urgent it is. Candidly, you're looking through rose-colored glasses if we all don't realize that now is the time to compete on the field."
Dallas Cowboys WR Danny Coale, a fourth-round draft pick, broke his foot at OTAs, Ian Rapoport reports. More ...
Jones' competitive fire was fueled by what the 2011 New York Giants accomplished in winning the Super Bowl. Once 7-7, the Giants rallied to claim an NFC wild-card berth. Two of the Giants' final three regular-season victories came against Dallas.
"We have experienced at least a couple of the most disappointing seasons that I've ever had because we had great play from Tony and we still didn't get it done," Jones said. "What we've got to do is, while we've still got him on the job, we've got to come with the rest of it and position us to better compete for a Super Bowl. I have a lot of confidence in Tony."
"We pursued our salary-cap claim pursuant to the CBA and we respect and will abide by the arbitrator's decision to dismiss," the statement read. "We will continue to focus on our football teams and the 2012 season."
The Cowboys' cap hit for each of the next two seasons is $5 million. Jones indicated his team had budgeted with the expectation of having to manage the financial sanction. Asked if he wished to elaborate on the statement, Jones said: "We're going to continue to do everything we can to win."