Jerry: Jason Garrett's future with Cowboys 'is bright'

Jerry Jones, for now, is sticking by his coach.
The owner of the Cowboys said Tuesday on his weekly radio show of Jason Garrett: "His future is bright through my eyes with the Dallas Cowboys," per NFL Media's Desmond Purnell.
Those words of support come one day after NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tony Romo has a herniated disk in his back, leaving the starting quarterback's availability in question for Sunday night's winner-take-all meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Tony will play with all the pain you'll deal him, but the doctors have to clear him," Jones said, who reiterated Tuesday that if the passer's treatment goes well, Romo should not be ruled out against the Eagles.
The Cowboys (8-7) once again rest on the precipice of the NFC playoff picture heading into the season finale. Win and they're in, lose and suffer a third consecutive .500 campaign under Garrett.
NFL Media's Albert Breer noted Monday that Jones might not be itching to fire his coach after the Cowboys have dumped so much time and dough into Garrett's development. He was hired seven years ago as an offensive coordinator and paid $3 million per season as an assistant before rising to the head role.
We'll find out soon enough how far that loyalty extends.
Also from Jones on Tuesday:
» If Kyle Orton gets the start, Jones sounds confident the highly paid backup won't lay an egg, telling KRLD-FM that he "knows this offense, frankly, as well as Romo does."
» Despite Monday's chaos, Jones hasn't forgotten about the holidays, acknowledging that he spent part of yesterday wrapping a gift. A fruit cake.