Jerricho Cotchery returns to Steelers on two-year deal

Though his production last season seemed to foresee otherwise, Jerricho Cotchery has been welcomed back to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The New York Daily News reported on Wednesday that Pittsburgh has re-signed Cotchery to a two-year deal, retaining a player who appeared to find some chemistry with Ben Roethlisberger late in the 2011 season.
A 2004 fourth-round pick of the New York Jets, Cotchery managed just 16 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Steelers, a sharp decline from the 66 catches he averaged during his run in New York.
The Jets inquired about bringing Cotchery back, according to the Daily News. He made visits with the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Rams.
Cotchery was a dependable receiver for years with the Jets and seemed to find his niche after replacing Hines Ward as Pittsburgh's slot receiver. Assuming Mike Wallace returns, Roethlisberger will have plenty of options with Emmanuel Sanders and Antonio Brown also in the fold.