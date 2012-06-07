Jerraud Powers defends Colts secondary

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jerraud Powers is aware of the outside perception that the cornerback position is a weakness on the roster. Suffice to say, he disagrees.
"I kind of get pissed off every time I see an article or someone talking that the Colts' secondary is this or that," Powers said on Wednesday, according to The Indianapolis Star. "(Critics) aren't in the building every day seeing how these guys work at their craft or how they conduct themselves.
"Going into this year, we're definitely going to have that chip on our shoulder. I feel like that every year. But this year as a group, guys are eager to go out there and show people what we can do and what we're all about in the secondary."
Powers' response is understandable and we wish him well this season, but the skepticism about the secondary is warranted. Powers is projected to start opposite Kevin Thomas, and both have struggled to stay healthy during their young careers. Thomas missed his rookie season with a knee injury and Powers has finished each of the past two seasons on injured reserve.
With the Colts trading for cornerback Cassius Vaughn, and trying to pry Mike Jenkins away from the Dallas Cowboys, it's clear that some of those critics/skeptics are in the Colts' building every day.
"The rumors have been going on about Mike Jenkins," Powers said. "If we do get him, it would be a great pickup. But right now, we've got these guys in this locker room and that's who we're going into battle with.''