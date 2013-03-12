Jerome Simpson, Minnesota Vikings agree to contract

With Percy Harvin heading to the Great Northwest, the Minnesota Vikings are hurting for pass-catchers. The process of restocking the cupboard is underway.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport cited a source Tuesday in reporting the Vikings have reached an agreement with Jerome Simpson on a one-year contract. ESPN first reported the news.
Schein: Free agency matchmaker
Which team should nab Dashon Goldson? What's the best fit for Reggie Bush? Adam Schein matches players with teams. **More ...**
This isn't likely to quell the anxiety of Vikings fans who on Monday watched their most unique playmaker exit stage left. There's no quick fix to replacing Harvin. Simpson is nothing more than a depth move.
Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in January that he believed Simpson can "really thrive" if he's put in the right situation. The Vikings' air attack didn't scare anyone last season, and Simpson's mere 26 catches for 274 yards in 10 starts didn't help.
The Vikings have been linked to big-money free agents Mike Wallace and Greg Jennings. Landing at least one major name would bring Minnesota closer to building a legitimate stable of receivers. Plugging Simpson in as a third or fourth option is closer to that "right situation" Spielman described after the season.