Jerome Simpson dazzles again with acrobatic catch

Jerome Simpson is back to do doing Jerome Simpson things at Minnesota Vikings organized team activities.
No, there were no flips involved. But Simpson pulled off a highlight-reel worthy catch at practice that we couldn't help but pass along.
"I just threw it up to him and he made a heck of a play," Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder said in an interview that will appear during Wednesday's "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network.
Really, this was just an excuse for me to write a post that embeds an actual football play. Because I just found out NFL.com has the rights for those. And I miss football. (And yes, I'm enjoying this new gig.)