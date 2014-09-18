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Jerome Simpson cut by Vikings after being cited on charges

Published: Sep 18, 2014 at 07:59 AM

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jerome Simpson is facing charges of driving on a limited driver's license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and open bottle in a motor vehicle from an incident that occurred July 7, per an incident report obtained by NFL Media.

The Vikings subsequently released Simpson on Thursday.

Simpson was cited at 12:44 a.m. CT on the night of the incident by the Bloomington (Minn.) Police Department, but no arrest was made. He will appear in court on Nov. 3.

This is now the third incident Simpson has faced since 2012. In March of that year, Simpson pleaded guilty to a felony charge resulting from 2 pounds of marijuana being shipped to his home in Kentucky in September 2011.

Simpson is currently finishing up a three-game suspension resulting from a DWI last November.

Simpson was second among Vikings receivers in 2013 with 48 catches and 726 receiving yards last year.

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