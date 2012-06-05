Jerome Felton nabbed for DUI at drive-thru

We told you over the weekend that Vikings fullback Jerome Felton was arrested for driving under the influence.
We did not tell you where he was arrested.
An Eden Prairie, Minn., police spokesperson wrote in an email to ESPN1500.com on Monday that Felton was waiting in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald's when he was arrested. Police responded to a call from the McDonalds during which they reported an intoxicated driver in the drive-thru lane.
This is bizarrely the second alcohol-related NFL arrest that happened while going through a drive thru window in the last six years. Let's hope we don't hit the trifecta.