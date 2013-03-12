Jermon Bushrod, Bears agree to five-year contract

NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Tuesday the team has agreed to terms with Jermon Bushrod on a five-year contract that will pay the former New Orleans Saints left tackle roughly $35.965 million, with $17.7 million in guarantees.
At first blush, Bushrod appears to be an immediate upgrade over woeful J'Marcus Webb. But our very own Chris Wesseling immediately hit me up to note that Bushrod allowed more combined sacks, hits and hurries than any other free-agent offensive lineman the past two years. Saints quarterback Drew Brees endured just 26 sacks in 2012, but he always has been nimble in the pocket, showing an ability to dodge pressure. That's not a Jay Cutler specialty.
Bushrod, of course, was not the Bears' first choice after watching linemen Andy Levitre, Phil Loadholt and Louis Vasquez land elsewhere. Multiple reports pegged the Bearsas interested in left tackle Jake Long, but he's set to visit with the St. Louis Rams, according to Breer.