Jermon Bushrod, Bears agree to five-year contract

At first blush, Bushrod appears to be an immediate upgrade over woeful J'Marcus Webb. But our very own Chris Wesseling immediately hit me up to note that Bushrod allowed more combined sacks, hits and hurries than any other free-agent offensive lineman the past two years. Saints quarterback Drew Brees endured just 26 sacks in 2012, but he always has been nimble in the pocket, showing an ability to dodge pressure. That's not a Jay Cutler specialty.