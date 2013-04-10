Jermichael Finley would like to 'mimic Tony Gonzalez'

Finley has all of the physical tools, but inconsistency has been the issue. He had a career-high 61 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns in 2012. Finley had career highs in yards (767) and touchdowns (eight) in 2011. He signed a two-year, $14 million contract before the 2012 season, and some thought the Packers might release him this offseason. That didn't happen and the team paid him a $3 million bonus last month.