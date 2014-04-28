Jermichael Finley to undergo X-ray on neck this week

Free-Agent Tracker
The free-agent tight end is scheduled to undergo an X-ray and other tests on his surgically repaired this Monday or Tuesday depending on travel, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source close to the player. USA Today's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.
Per USA Today, the tests will take place in Arizona, where Finley is training, with the results to be shipped to his doctor in Pittsburgh. Positive marks would lead to further MRI and CAT testing as part of a regular six- to eight-week status update on the former Green Bay Packers starter.
Finley reportedly was "at least two months away" from being cleared as of March 21. Pelissero was told that Finley remains on track, but it's still unknown when the tight end will play again after suffering a season-ending spinal injury against the Cleveland Browns last October.
A handful of teams have shown interest in signing Finley. Seahawks general manager John Schneider told Around The League in March that Seattle remains open to adding the pass-catcher, while the Dolphins reportedly have spoken to Finley's agent.