Jermichael Finley's Green Bay Packers future up in air?

Published: Feb 25, 2013 at 01:04 AM
Chris Wesseling

When NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Green Bay Packers still were considering the franchise tag for impending free-agent wide receiver Greg Jennings, he noted that the decision could be tied to tight end Jermichael Finley's future with the team.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel seconds that notion. Venerated reporter Bob McGinn reported Sunday the Packersremain "torn" about keeping Finley, whose salary-cap figure of $8.75 million is second only to Aaron Rodgers' $9.75 million. Finley is due a $3 million roster bonus March 27 on top of a $4.45 million base salary.

One possibility is to ask Finley to take a pay cut. It's not an unreasonable request for a player the Packers' decision-makers were determined to dump during a mid-season slump in 2012. The question is if Finley's camp believes he can do better than $4 million to $5 million on the open market.

"He played well for like four games this year," one scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "You can't trust the dude. He's selfish."

If the Packers do lose Finley, it increases the already "50-50" chance that Jennings will draw the $10.36 million franchise tag.

Unofficial list of free agents

greg-jennings-130215-il.jpg

Check out this unofficial list of NFL restricted and unrestricted free agents for every team, which includes Greg Jennings. **More ...**

There are a couple of potential holdups with Jennings, however. General manager Ted Thompson can't count on a sign-and-trade, as other teams would be ready to call his bluff. Thompson is faced with a tight cap situation, exacerbated by pending extensions for Rodgers and linebacker Clay Matthews. The latter could have designs on a Mario Williams' market-setting contract, averaging $16 million annually.

Even with $14 million in cap space, the Packers likely will have to choose between Jennings and Finley. The depth at wide receiver suggests losing Jennings would be more palatable.

