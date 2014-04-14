Jermichael Finley reportedly on Miami Dolphins' radar

If the upcoming MRI on Jermichael Finley's surgically repaired neck brings back promising news, the Seattle Seahawks will have competition for his services.
The Miami Herald reports the Dolphinshave had conversations with Finley's agent and might be interested if the tight end is cleared to resume his football career.
Coach Joe Philbin spent four seasons as Finley's offensive coordinator in Green Bay, so there's an obvious connection.
Piggybacking on the Miami Herald report, however, Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel cautions that the Dolphins' level of interest at this time is strictly of the "we-want-more-information" variety.
If Finley does gain medical clearance, Miami will consider a "low-dollars, low-risk" contract, per Hyde.
In other words, the Dolphins won't go beyond the one-year, $4.25 million deal they doled out to Dustin Keller last offseason.
Seattle was leading the Finley charge early in free agency. If the signals emanating from South Beach are to be trusted, the Seahawks still will be more proactive than the Dolphins if Finley gets the green light.
