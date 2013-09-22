Jermichael Finley out for Packers due to concussion

If the Green Bay Packers are going to win Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals, Aaron Rodgers will have to do it without one of his favorite targets.
Packers tight end Jermichael Finley left the game in the first quarter after being on the wrong end of a brutal hit from Bengals safety George Iloka. Finley immediately was taken to the locker room to be examined for a head injury, and Green Bay ruled him out shortly after.
Running back James Starks and linebacker Clay Matthews also are sidelined for the Packers. Both were listed as questionable to return, but neither Green Bay player did so. Starks suffered a knee injury, and Matthews suffered a hamstring injury.
In other Packers-Bengals news, Cincinnati rusher Giovani Bernard capped off a long opening drive with a leaping 3-yard touchdown run. Bernard's TD run will end up being one of the NFL's top plays of the week.