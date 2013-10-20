Jermichael Finley leaves on strecher with neck injury

Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley was taken off the field on a stretcher Sunday after suffering a neck injury in the Packers' win over the Cleveland Browns.
Green Bay later announced Finley has full feeling and movement in all of his extremities. The tight end underwent further tests Sunday, but signs were good, a source informed of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
The positive news continued into Monday, as a source close to the player told Rapoport that Finley was "going to be fine." The Packers tight end spent the night in a hospital, according to the source, and likely will leave the ICU on Monday after his precautionary stay.
Finley was injured at the conclusion of a 10-yard reception with 10:31 left to play in the fourth quarter. Browns cornerback Tashaun Gipson was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit on the play, though replays showed Gipson hit Finley cleanly with his shoulder.
Finley remained down on the field for several minutes. His facemask was removed from his helmet, and he was transported directly to a waiting ambulance.