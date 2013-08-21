Jermichael Finley having 'clear cut' best Packers camp

Jermichael Finley preseason hype isn't new. But the drumbeat is louder than usual this year, and it's not coming from the Green Bay Packers' talented tight end this time.
"It's not just this camp, the whole spring," offensive coordinator Tom Clements echoed, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "He's been outstanding. He's been working hard. I think he's improved his blocking tremendously. He's become a more detailed route runner. He's finishing plays."
We're only a few years removed from Finley saying he would "change the tight end position" if he could stay healthy. Two disappointing years followed. This season, Finley has let his play in camp do the talking for him. Aaron Rodgers credited Finley's "unbelievable" fitness. Finley has bulked up in order to improve his blocking and caught four passes for 78 yards in last week's preseason game against the St. Louis Rams.
"We're asking him to do the dirty work again that he wasn't asked to do as much the last two years, and I think he's doing a good job of it," McCarthy said.
Wide receivers Greg Jennings and Donald Driver are long gone. Jordy Nelson is coming off surgery. This is setting up as a big season for Finley, just in time to hit free agency.