Jermichael Finley having 'clear cut' best Packers camp

We're only a few years removed from Finley saying he would "change the tight end position" if he could stay healthy. Two disappointing years followed. This season, Finley has let his play in camp do the talking for him. Aaron Rodgers credited Finley's "unbelievable" fitness. Finley has bulked up in order to improve his blocking and caught four passes for 78 yards in last week's preseason game against the St. Louis Rams.