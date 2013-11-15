Jermichael Finley has successful spinal fusion surgery

Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley underwent successful spinal fusion surgery Thursday in Pittsburgh, NFL Media's Andrea Kremer reported Friday.
Finley is up and walking, and he plans to return to Green Bay today, per Kremer. Finley hopes to start light workouts and anticipates a three- to four-month recovery timetable.
Finley is on injured reserve after suffering a spinal contusion in a 31-13 win over the Cleveland Browns last month.
The 26-year-old insisted in October that he will play in the NFL again despite the severity of the injury.
With his contract up at the end of the season, Finley's status with the Packers remains up in the air. On the bright side, Finley "can sleep at night" knowing that he has a $10 million tax-free insurance policy if he never plays another down in the NFL.