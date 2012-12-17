Jermichael Finley denies report Packers will cut him

A report surfaced from Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel over the weekend that the Green Bay Packers already have decided to trade or release tight end Jermichael Finley after the season.
Finley responded with one of his better games of 2012: five catches for 61 yards. Maybe that was the idea.
"I think that's just media," Finley told ESPN's Josina Anderson in response to the report. "That's just talk out there. I haven't seen anything yet. They haven't shown me any signs. I'm here as far as I know."
McGinn is one of the very best in the business. His deeply reported story broke down the hows and whys regarding Finley's future from a lot of angles. It wasn't "just media," and we have no doubt McGinn is on the money.
Finley, who's due $7 million next season, knows he's playing the rest of this season to help his earning potential. He just hopes it's in Green Bay.
"It's a business, and I would love to be here my whole career," Finley said. "I'm comfortable here, and I want to be a Packer for life. That's all I can say about that."