Jermichael Finley: Aaron Rodgers and I must reconnect

Jermichael Finley doesn't sugarcoat it. He's been less involved in the Green Bay Packers' offense this season, and he believes a disconnect with Aaron Rodgers explains it.
Coming off a promising game in which he caught his first touchdown pass since Week 1, Finley said Tuesday that a sitdown with Rodgers might be the key to regaining his former place in the pecking order.
"Both of us need to just go out, maybe have a drink or two and just spill everything," Finley said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It sounds easy, but it's not. He's throwing it to who he's comfortable with.
"I think (Randall) Cobb's taken my position from '09. I want to line up where Cobb's lining up because I know the ball's coming there.
"But me and 12 just ain't been on. He's had some guys come through this year, and he's gone to them instead of me. And really, it's out of my hands at the end of the day. If I could throw myself the ball and run under it, I'd do it every play because he's just not throwing me the ball like he used to."
How's that for honesty?
There's no question Cobb has filled the vaccuum in the offense left by Finley. The second-year wide receiver has 54 receptions for 574 yards and seven touchdowns, taking on a Percy Harvin-like role in Green Bay's attack.
Cobb's rise has contributed to Finley becoming more of a bit player on offense. Perhaps a drink or two will solve the problem. But it's probably more complicated than that.