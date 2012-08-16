Jermaine Gresham of Bengals exits game with injury

Jermaine Gresham has become the latest Cincinnati Bengals player to exit a preseason contest due to injury.
The tight end appeared to hyperextend his right knee at the end of a 25-yard catch-and-run midway through the first quarter of the Bengals' 24-19 victory. Quarterback Andy Dalton connected on a short pass to Gresham, who made pretty spin move before being pulled down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brent Grimes.
Gresham limped on the sidelines, but didn't show any sign of a serious injury. The Bengals quickly announced he would not return to the game.
A first-round draft pick in the 2010 draft, Gresham is coming off a season in which he had 56 catches for 596 yards and six touchdowns.
Gresham's injury comes after four Bengals -- Carlos Dunlap, Rey Maualuga, Taylor Mays and Travelle Wharton -- all exited last Friday's win against the Jets with injuries. Wharton (knee) is out for the season.
UPDATE:Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict also left the game with 9:38 left in the second quarter after an apparent hit to the head. Burfict did not return.
UPDATE 2: Gresham's injury doesn't appear to be serious, Geoff Hobson, web editor for the Bengals' website, reported.