Jermaine Cunningham suspended four games for PEDs

A second-round pick out of Florida in 2010, Cunningham entered training camp squarely on the roster bubble. He made the team and has carved out a role as a pass rusher with 15 QB hurries, five QB hits and three sacks according to ProFootball Focus. With Jones also injured, New England's shaky pass rush has big question marks. The Patriots face the Dolphins, Texans and 49ers over the next three weeks as they pursue a playoff bye.