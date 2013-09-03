Jeremy Trueblood signs with Atlanta Falcons, adds O-line depth

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons have signed offensive tackle Jeremy Trueblood, who started 84 games in seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Falcons signed the 30-year-old Trueblood to add experience behind second-year right tackle Lamar Holmes, who has moved up as the starter after playing in only one game in his 2012 rookie season. The Falcons lost projected starter Mike Johnson for the season when he dislocated his left ankle and broke his left leg in training camp.
The Falcons also waived offensive tackle Terren Jones on Tuesday and reached an injury settlement with offensive guard Phillipkeith Manley.
Trueblood, cut by the Washington Redskins on Aug. 27, played in 101 games with the Buccaneers. He played in nine games with one start in 2012 after making 15 starts in 2011.
