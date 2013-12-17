Jeremy Mincey signs with Denver Broncos

The Broncos have signed defensive end Jeremy Mincey, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, the team announced Tuesday. ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold first reported the news.
Mincey was the Jaguars' top pass rusher in 2011 -- Del Rio's final season as Jacksonville's head coach. The defensive end played well enough to earn a four-year, $20 million contract with $9 million in guaranteed money. He recently was released by Jacksonville after several missed team meetings led to his benching.
This is a sensible signing by Denver. Mincey started 32 consecutive games from 2011 to 2012, performing at his best in Del Rio's scheme.
Once Derek Wolfe has recovered from seizure-like symptoms, the Broncos will have a quality rotation of defensive ends with Wolfe and Robert Ayers as run-stuffers, and Mincey and Shaun Phillips as pass-rushing specialists.
If Del Rio can also get cornerback Champ Bailey and linebacker Wesley Woodyard back to full health, this defense could make major strides in January.
