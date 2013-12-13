Jeremy Mincey released by Jacksonville Jaguars

The previous Jacksonville Jaguars regime made a lot of big mistakes in free agency. On Friday morning, the new front office got rid of one of them.
The team announced the release of defensive end Jeremy Mincey, only one year removed from giving him a four-year, $20 million contract with $9 million in guaranteed money. Mincey was benched for violating team rules last month after missing several team meetings, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Mincey was a highly sought after free agent in 2012 after recording a career-high eight sacks in 2011. He was signed in the first few hours of free agency after he received interest from the Chicago Bears. He received more than $10 million for just five sacks in the past two seasons, starting 16 games in 2012 and zero this year.
The last Jaguars group led by general manager Gene Smith made a ton of self-scouting errors. The new regime led by general manager David Caldwell and coach Gus Bradley have done a nice job turning things around early.