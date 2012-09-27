Jeremy Maclin: Philadelphia Eagles 2-1, should be OK

The Philadelphia Eagles have a winning record after three games, but the level of play from quarterback Michael Vick and many of his teammates hasn't lived up to preseason expectations.
There are concerns for this team -- especially under center -- but Jeremy Maclin is asking teammates to stay positive.
"The fact is we're 2-1," the wide receiver told the New York Daily News. "The way people are talking, you'd think we're 0-3."
Maclin said he's close to full strength after missing Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a hip injury. He's on track to play in Sunday night's game against the New York Giants, and that's a good omen for the Eagles. Rotoworld points out Philadephia is 7-0 when Vick plays and 0-3 when he doesn't dating to Week 11 of last season.
Pairing Maclin across from DeSean Jackson has helped Vick win matchups against the defense, but in narrow victories over the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, shaky quarterback play nearly sunk the Eagles. That's what critics have zoned in on.
Getting healthy against the Giants this weekend would help quiet the storm around a team with high ambitions for the coming months.