Jeremy Maclin, Mark Sanchez full go at Eagles OTAs

Eagles coach Chip Kelly told reporters Thursday that the sixth-year wide receiver has been full go during Philadelphia's first week of organized team activities.
It's Maclin's first on-field action since tearing his right ACL last July. The coach also noted that fellow wideout Arrelious Benn, linebacker Jason Phillips and former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez -- who all missed last season with injuries -- joined Maclin as full participants.
Kelly recently said he expects a "healthy competition" between Sanchez and Matt Barkley for the understudy role to Nick Foles, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. On Thursday, it was Sanchez who took the majority of snaps with the second team, per CSN Philly's Geoff Mosher.
Maclin's return means the most. Helping to fill the void left byDeSean Jackson, Maclin is expected to be used both in the slot and as Philly's "Z" target come September. The former first-round pick is a strong candidate to top his career-best 964 receiving yards from 2010.
