Jeremy Maclin, DeSean Jackson practice for Eagles

It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will have their starting wide receivers available against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday after all.
DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Jeremy Maclin (hip) both returned to practice on Friday. Even though they were limited, that's a very positive sign heading into Week 2. Maclin told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that "the plan" was for him to suit up against the Ravens despite Maclin's hip injury.
Officially, Maclin is a gametime decision. Considering that Jackson and Maclin both finished last week's game against the Cleveland Browns, we'd be surprised if they don't suit up.
The Ravens showed some vulnerability on defense last week in a 44-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a so-so pass rush. That's one reason why I took the Eagles to win on Sunday. Jackson and Maclin's return to practice makes me feel better about the pick.