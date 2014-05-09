Jeremy Hill drafted 55th by Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals selected LSU running back Jeremy Hill with the 55th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft on Friday night at Radio City Music Hall.
Hill was the Tigers' leading rusher in each of the past two seasons, averaging 6.25 yards per carry. He fumbled just once in 371 touches. A downhill runner who can bust through contact, Hill completes an intriguing thunder and lightning combination with second-year back Giovani Bernard.
This is the highest an LSU back has been drafted since Joseph Addai went 30th overall to the Indianapolis Colts in 2006.
Hill's arrival represents decidedly bad news for BenJarvus Green-Ellis. The veteran back, who averaged just 3.4 yards per carry in 16 starts last year, could find himself on the chopping block.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" provides instant reaction to all the wild happenings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.